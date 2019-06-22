Veterans Lopez and Simon set up Queen's final

Feliciano Lopez and Gilles Simon struck a blow for the older generation as they held off two of the sport's most exciting young talents to reach the Queen's Club final on Saturday.

After Frenchman Simon, 34, ground down Russian fourth seed Daniil Medvedev 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-3 in a baseline war of attrition, 37-year-old Lopez used his vast experience to down 18-year-old Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-7 (3), 6-3, 6-4.

Left-handed Spaniard Lopez will be contesting his first final since winning the prestigious pre-Wimbledon event two years ago, while Simon will be aiming to become the first Frenchman to triumph at Queen's.

Both semi-finals were absorbing in their own way.

The huge age difference between Lopez and Auger-Aliassime -- the greatest in any men's singles match since 1977 -- suggested the younger, fresher player would have an advantage if the match went to three sets, but the opposite proved to be the case as Lopez dug deep to come back from a set down and book his place in the final.

Both players squandered two break points but served well in the opener before Auger-Aliassime stepped up in the tie-break, crashing a backhand past Lopez for the mini-break before closing out the set as Lopez slipped at the net.

The match turned at the start of the second as the young Canadian missed a chance to secure a crucial break then dropped serve for the first time all week, before Lopez remained resolute on serve to even up the contest.

In the decider it was Auger-Aliassime who looked jaded and he was broken to love as Lopez went 3-2 up.

The Canadian had a glimmer of a chance to break straight back but missed out and had to save four match points to hold his final service game.

But Lopez was imperious on his own serve and held to love for the match, finishing with a delightful forehand drop shot to win in two hours and 17 minutes.

"I'm so happy, I can't believe I'm in the final here again. It's crazy how we old guys can still perform well," Lopez said.

"I feel very lucky to still be competitive at this stage of my career. I would never have imagined I could reach the final of Queen's at 37 years old."

The earlier contest on centre court was crammed full of interminable rallies regularly surpassing 30 strokes as Simon and Medvedev turned their match into the equivalent of a staring contest.

After requiring three hours and 20 minutes to get past compatriot Nicolas Mahut on Friday -- the longest match at Queen's since 1991 -- it was surprising to see Simon outlast a player 11 years his junior.

"I put the ball in the court. That's what I do. And I do it for long," Simon told reporters later.

With similar styles, both players camped out on the baseline waiting for openings that rarely appeared.

Medvedev moved 4-1 ahead in the opening-set tiebreak before Simon won the next two points, but the Russian then won a 45-stroke rally to move 5-3 ahead on his way to taking the opener.

Frenchman Gilles Simon celebrates his victory over Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals of the Fever-Tree Championships at Queen's Club, London -- Jun. 22, 2019. TPN/Getty Images

Medvedev looked ill at ease, however, and after service breaks were exchanged early in the second set it was Simon who began to take the upper hand to level the match.

Simon saved a break point at 1-1 in the deciding set, this time catching the baseline with a backhand to end a hypnotic 49-stroke exchange that had both players puffing out their cheeks on the warmest day of the rain-hit tournament.

Medvedev, clutching his back at times and leaning on his racket like a crutch, looked a spent force and a double fault cost him his serve at 3-4.

Simon sealed victory in emphatic style to become the first French finalist here since Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in 2011.

In the doubles Andy Murray continued his comeback from hip resurfacing surgery as he made the semifinals alongside Lopez, who stayed on court after his singles semifinal.

The pair, who knocked out top seeds Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal earlier in the week, quickly finished off their quarterfinal against British duo Daniel Evans and Ken Skupski, who they had left overnight and dispatched 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Murray and Lopez stayed on court to immediately begin their semifinal against John Peers and Henri Kontinen, meaning Lopez has played in three matches on Saturday in London.

In the other men's doubles semifinal American Rajeev Ram and his British partner Joe Salisbury upset 16-time Grand Slam champions Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan 7-6 (4), 7-6 (8).