Federer claims record 10th Halle crown

Roger Federer won a record-extending 10th Halle Open title, defeating Belgian David Goffin 7-6 (2), 6-1 in one hour, 25 minutes.

The match marked Federer's 13th final in Halle and his third trophy this year following wins in Miami and Dubai.

Goffin was contesting his first final of the season, and had arrived in Sunday's match following a quarterfinal victory over No. 2 seed and home favourite Alexander Zverev as well as a straight-sets semifinal win against Munich Open champion Matteo Berrettini.

There was little to separate the two men in the first set as neither player managed a single break of serve, though Goffin came closest at 2-2 after racing to a 0-40 lead in Federer's third service game. However, the top-seeded Federer, 37, saved three consecutive break points before eventually holding out.

Neither player could muster a breakthrough until the first-set tiebreak, in which Federer established a 5-1 lead and converted his second set point to take the opener.

Federer, the world's No. 3-ranked player, secured an immediate advantage in the second set as Goffin -- who had not faced a single break point in the first set -- dropped serve in the opening game.

And from there it was smooth sailing for Switzerland's Federer, as he went on to extend his unrivaled record on the grass of Halle.