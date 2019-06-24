New world No.1 Barty pulls out of Eastbourne

New world No.1 Ashleigh Barty has withdrawn from this week's Eastbourne International due to an arm injury, just one week before Wimbledon begins.

The 23-year-old, who became the first Australian to top the WTA rankings for 43 years when she won the Birmingham classic on Sunday, has aggravated an arm injury.

"It's an injury I've had to manage since I was 16 years old," Barty told reporters at Devonshire Park on Monday.

"It happens when I have a spike in load, it's just a bone stress injury and I need to look after it."

Barty pulled out of the Internationaux de Strasbourg with the same injury just a week before her French Open victory earlier this month.

Barty, who is on a 12-match winning streak, said she was optimistic she would be ready in time for Wimbledon where she will be the top seed and many people's favourite.

"I think it will be fine but we will have to make sure that we manage it carefully over the next three or four days and that I'm ready to go next week," she said.

