Ramkumar in second round of Wimbledon qualifiers; Prajnesh beats Tipsarevic in Turkey

India's Ramkumar Ramanathan needed just a little over an hour to beat former top-50 player Lukas Lacko of Slovakia 6-3, 6-2 in the first round of Wimbledon qualifiers on Monday. Ramkumar, who is ranked 154th in the world, will next face world number 111 Kamil Majchrzak of Poland.

Meanwhile, Saketh Myneni lost 4-6, 6-4, 5-7 against Spain's Guillermo Garcia Lopez in the opening round. While Ramkumar has never made the main draw of a Grand Slam, Saketh's only singles appearance in a main draw came in 2016, when he lost to Jiri Vesely in a five-setter in the US Open first round.

Elsewhere, Prajnesh Gunneswaran beat former world no.8 Janko Tipsarevic in straight sets to enter the second round of the Antalya Open ATP 250 tournament in Antalya, Turkey on Monday. Gunneswaran, ranked 94th, won 6-0, 7-6 against the 286-ranked Serbian in the first round. He will face the winner of the match between American qualifier JC Aragone and Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain in the second round.

Prajnesh, who made his maiden Grand Slam singles main draw at the Australian Open this year, also achieved his career high ATP ranking (75) in April. Last month, he lost 1-6, 3-6, 1-6 to Bolivia's Hugo Dellien in the opening round of the 2019 French Open.