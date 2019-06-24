Fritz, Querrey through to Eastbourne quarters

It was a successful day for the Americans in the men's singles at Eastbourne on Monday, as Taylor Fritz, Sam Querrey and Steve Johnson all progressed into the quarterfinals.

Fritz comfortably defeated British qualifier Paul Jubb 6-2, 6-3 to set up a meeting with No. 1 seed Guido Pella.

Querrey advanced following a 6-3, 7-6 (4) win over Mikhail Kukushkin, while Johnson also required a tiebreak to beat compatriot Reilly Opelka.

Elsewhere, No. 5 seed Fernando Verdasco fought from a set down to defeat Australian John Millman 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-1.

Hubert Hurkacz beat Marco Cecchinato 6-4, 6-4 while Cameron Norrie's match with Jeremy Chardy was interrupted due to bad light, with the British player 3-0 up in the opening set.