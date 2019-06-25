Murray: I'll do a skydive if I win at Eastbourne

Andy Murray reflected on what winning the Queen's doubles title meant for him and his partner, Feliciano Lopez. (0:45)

Andy Murray has said that he would be game to bungee jump off East Sussex's Beachy Head if he wins in Eastbourne this week.

The Scot is enjoying a happy return to competitive tennis after he won the Queen's Club men's doubles on Sunday after five months out injured.

Murray, 32, kicks off his involvement at the Eastbourne International men's doubles Tuesday alongside Brazilian playing partner Marcelo Melo. The three-time Grand Slam champion openly joked that he would be open to jumping off of East Sussex's 162-metre chalk headland if the pair are eventual winners.

"I'd be up for it but I'm not going to do it on my own," Murray said when asked about leaping off Beachy Head in a press conference on Monday. "I'd do it if all my team were up for it, although I don't know if my hip surgeon would be particularly happy with me trying that."

Murray, who last featured in singles action at the Australian Open in January, has made clear his intention to make the most of remaining successes.

"Often in tennis you're like, 'right, on to the next week," Murray said. "You need to try and enjoy the good moments when you can and celebrate them because you don't know what's going to happen."

Before Sunday, Murray's last tournament win came at the Dubai Championships in 2017, an event that he feels he should have savoured.

'When I won that tournament in Dubai, I said before the week, if I win the tournament, I want to do a skydive," Murray added. "All of my team rejected it and were like 'No chance we're doing that.'

"I had a lot of health problems after that because I had the issue with my elbow straight afterwards in Indian Wells and then I had the issues with my hip quite soon. You sometimes forget that winning a tournament like that is really, really special."