          Murray loses opener at Eastbourne doubles

          2:31 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Andy Murray and partner Marcelo Melo are out of the men's doubles at Eastbourne after losing their opening match to Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal 6-2, 6-4 on Tuesday.

          Murray, who made a triumphant return to tennis by winning the doubles title with Feliciano Lopez at Queen's last weekend, was less successful in what was only his second tournament appearance since undergoing hip resurfacing surgery in January.

          Cabal and Farah, who are the No. 1 seeds at Eastbourne, also earned their revenge on Murray after the former world No. 1 and Lopez defeated the highly ranked doubles pair in the opening round at Queen's.

          Murray will now turn his attention towards Wimbledon, which starts July 1. The three-time Grand Slam champion had joked that he would bungee jump off East Sussex's Beachy Head if he won a second consecutive title this week.

