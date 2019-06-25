        <
        >

          Murray suffers first defeat of tennis comeback

          4:48 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Andy Murray and playing partner Marcelo Melo are out of the men's doubles at Eastbourne after losing their opening match to Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal 6-2, 6-4 on Tuesday.

          It was Murray's first defeat since undergoing hip resurfacing surgery in January after he made a triumphant return to tennis by winning the doubles title with Feliciano Lopez at Queen's last weekend.

          Cabal and Farah, who are the No. 1 seeds at Eastbourne, also earned their revenge on Murray after the former world No. 1 and Lopez defeated the highly ranked doubles pair in the opening round at Queen's.

          Murray will now turn his attention towards Wimbledon, which starts July 1. The three-time Grand Slam champion had joked that he would bungee jump off East Sussex's Beachy Head if he won a second consecutive title this week.

          Meanwhile Lopez, who also won the singles title during a marathon effort at Queen's last weekend, withdrew from his first round match against Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

          Elsewhere in the men's singles, Queen's runner-up Gilles Simon progressed to the quarterfinals with a 7-5, 6-1 win over Tennys Sandgren. Simon will play Nicolas Jarry after he defeated Pablo Cuevas 6-1, 7-6 (4).

          Cameron Norrie also defeated Jeremy Chardy 6-3, 7-6 (4) to set up a clash against fellow Brit Kyle Edmund.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices