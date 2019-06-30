        <
        >

          ESPYS Auction: 2020 Wimbledon Experience

          ESPN
          1:00 AM ET
          • ESPN

          It's the most storied court in all of professional tennis. Careers, dreams and the memories of a lifetime are created and dashed with each game, set and match point on Wimbledon's famed Centre Court. Now, you can experience the majesty and tradition for yourself.

          Bid on this experience at eBay.com/ESPN.

          This experience gives you and a guest the chance to:

          • Attend Wimbledon in the ESPN VIP Suite

          • Receive two tickets to the Gentlemen's and Ladies' Singles -- third round

          • Receive two tickets to the Gentlemen's and Ladies' Singles -- fourth round

          • Relax between matches with refreshments in ESPN's VIP Suite

          • Take a VIP tour of ESPN's on-site broadcast compound

          • Meet and greet with ESPN's broadcast team

          The ESPYS Auction is live now through July 10. To bid on this experience among many others go to eBay.com/ESPN
          Proceeds benefit the V Foundation for Cancer Research

