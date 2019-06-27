Kerber downs Halep in battle of former No. 1s

No. 4 seed Angelique Kerber defeated sixth seed Simona Halep 6-4, 6-3 on Thursday, progressing to the semifinals of the Eastbourne women's draw in the process.

In a contest between two former world No. 1s, defending Wimbledon champion Kerber started strong with two early breaks of serve. Although Halep, 27, was soon able to secure a break of her own, that wasn't enough to close the deficit and the Romanian surrendered the opener 6-4 after 35 minutes of play.

The second set followed a similar pattern with Germany's Kerber, 31, breaking twice in succession to race to a 3-0 lead. As in the first set, Halep responded by breaking back, but Kerber was able to remain composed and see off the 2018 French Open winner with a final break of serve at 5-3, sealing the set and taking the match.

Kerber will face Ons Jabeur in the final four, after the Tunisian -- who eliminated Britain's Johanna Konta earlier in the week -- overcame Alize Cornet 6-1, 5-7, 6-3.