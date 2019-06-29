Could Andy Murray and Serena Williams team up at Wimbledon?

WIMBLEDON -- Ever since he returned to the tour playing men's doubles at Queen's Club earlier this month, less than five months after hip surgery, Andy Murray has been on the lookout for a mixed doubles partner at Wimbledon.

Unusually, it has been to no avail so far, as French Open champion Ash Barty and France's Kristina Mladenovic, a former winner in mixed doubles at Wimbledon, both said thanks but no thanks -- albeit with heavy hearts and a big apology, their singles and women's doubles commitments making playing in three events too much.

On Saturday, though, a new name emerged as a possible partner for Murray when Serena Williams threw her name -- tentatively, perhaps mischievously -- into the hat.

"I'm available," the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion said. "I'm feeling better now, so I'm definitely available."

The 37-year-old Williams, who won the mixed title at Wimbledon with Max Mirnyi of Belarus in 1998, did not play a warm-up event and only began practicing on grass last week, having been hampered at the French Open by a lingering knee injury.

Asked if she was serious about playing mixed doubles with Murray, Williams said she enjoyed being "tongue in cheek" and suggested everything will depend on her fitness.

"Let's see how my knee's going," she said. "I'm finally doing good. I don't want to, like, go back."

Even Williams' coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, had some fun with it on Twitter.

Nice mixed double team... https://t.co/z8Fe5I44VO — Patrick Mouratoglou (@pmouratoglou) June 29, 2019

Murray, who followed Williams into press on Saturday, isn't playing singles at Wimbledon but is playing in the men's doubles draw alongside France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

The two-time Wimbledon singles champion, who won the doubles title in his comeback at Queen's with Feliciano Lopez, said Williams would be a great mixed doubles choice.

"I mean, obviously she's arguably the best player ever," Murray said. "It would be a pretty solid partner."

In Eastbourne last week, Murray said he was not 100 percent sure if he would play mixed at Wimbledon, having spoken to a number of doubles players who told him that playing both events can be physically demanding, especially if the weather is bad.

But with the forecast looking good for the fortnight, Murray said his plan is to play mixed and now he just needs to decide on a partner.

"I've spoken to a number of players about playing," he said. "Obviously the one thing with the players that are in the singles is that they may -- that's their priority. I understand that. I appreciate that.

"If I'm going to play mixed, which is the plan, you obviously want to be playing with someone who's going to be there for the whole event, and they're in it to try to win matches and win the event. I appreciate with singles players that's not always going to be the case."

Williams admitted she could not remember much about her partnership with Mirnyi in 1998, although one thing stuck out.

"I played here before back in the '90s," she said. "I don't know. Obviously I don't remember who asked who. I did win (though), so it's something I'd consider."

Players have until 11 a.m. Wednesday to enter the mixed doubles.