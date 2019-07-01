No. 2 Osaka stunned by Putintseva in 1st round

Naomi Osaka became the first top player to lose at Wimbledon, falling to Yulia Putintseva 7-6 (4), 6-2 in the first round.

The second-seeded Osaka, who won the US Open last year and the Australian Open this year, was ranked No. 1 in the world until last week.

Osaka had 38 unforced errors on Centre Court, while Putintseva had only seven.

It was Osaka's second loss to Putintseva on grass this season. The Japanese player also lost to the 24-year-old Kazakh in Birmingham two weeks ago.

Osaka lost in the third round at the French Open.

French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova was also knocked out in the first round, losing 6-4, 6-4 to Madison Brengle of the United States.

The 16th-seeded Brengle broke Vondrousova seven times, taking advantage of 30 unforced errors from the Czech player.

Vondrousova reached her first Grand Slam final at Roland Garros, losing in straight sets to Ash Barty. She reached the semifinals at this year's Australian Open. Vondrousova also lost in Wimbledon's first round in 2017 and 2018.

Simona Halep, a former No. 1 on the women's tour who is seeded seventh at Wimbledon, advanced despite feeling pain in her left knee and foot. The Romanian, who called for a trainer after winning the first set, trailed 5-2 in the second set before rallying to beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-4, 7-5.

Third-seeded Karolina Pliskova also advanced, beating Lin Zhu 6-2, 7-6 (4).