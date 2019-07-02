American Stephens into 2nd round at Wimbledon

Sloane Stephens cruises by Timea Bavsinsky in straight sets 6-2, 6-4 with Kate Middleton, the Dutchess of Cambridge, in attendance. (0:33)

Ninth-seeded Sloane Stephens avoided another first-round exit at Wimbledon, beating former quarterfinalist Timea Bacsinszky 6-2, 6-4 for her first victory at the All England Club since 2016.

The American was one of four top-10 seeded women to lose in the first round last year, and she also went out in her opening match in 2017. Bacsinszky reached the quarterfinals in 2015 but has now lost all three of her career meetings with Stephens.

No. 15 Qiang Wang and Barbora Strycova were also among the early winners on Day 2. Wang beat Vera Lapko 6-2, 6-2 and Strycova defeated Lesia Tsurenko 6-3, 6-2.