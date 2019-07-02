Serena starts Wimbledon with straight-set win

Sloane Stephens cruises by Timea Bavsinsky in straight sets 6-2, 6-4 with Kate Middleton, the Dutchess of Cambridge, in attendance. (0:33)

Serena Williams opened her bid for a 24th Grand Slam title with a straight-set victory on Centre Court at Wimbledon.

The seven-time champion at the All England Club beat Giulia Gatto-Monticone of Italy 6-2, 7-5.

Williams, who lost in the Wimbledon final last year, is short on matches and training time this season, factors she cited after her third-round exit at the French Open, her most recent tournament.

Williams has been dealing with an injured left knee. She said on Saturday she has been "feeling better," and her coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, said the 37-year-old American "doesn't have pain anymore."

The 31-year-old Gatto-Monticone was making her debut in Wimbledon's main draw.

Maria Sharapova retired from her first-round match with a left wrist injury while trailing 5-0 in the third set.

The 2004 Wimbledon champion served for the match while leading 5-3 in the second set but lost to Pauline Parmentier of France 4-6, 7-6 (4), 5-0.

Sharapova, who was unseeded at the All England Club for the first time since her debut in 2003, called for a medical timeout after the second set and a trainer put some tape on her wrist. She called for the trainer a second time in the third set, and stopped just after Parmentier served for the 5-0 lead.

This year's Wimbledon was only Sharapova's second tournament since January following shoulder surgery. She lost in the second round in Mallorca last month.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova won her opening match, only days after deciding she was healthy enough to even take part in the tournament.

Kvitova, who won the grass-court Grand Slam in 2011 and 2014, beat Ons Jabeur of Tunisia 6-4, 6-2 on No. 3 Court.

The sixth-seeded Czech reached the Australian Open final and won tournaments in Sydney and Stuttgart this year, but she missed the French Open with a left forearm injury.

Ninth-seeded Sloane Stephens avoided another first-round exit at Wimbledon, beating former quarterfinalist Timea Bacsinszky 6-2, 6-4 for her first victory at the All England Club since 2016.

The American was one of four top-10 seeded women to lose in the first round last year, and she also went out in her opening match in 2017. Bacsinszky reached the quarterfinals in 2015 but has now lost all three of her career meetings with Stephens.

French Open champion Ash Barty won her first match as the top-ranked woman, beating Saisai Zheng 6-4, 6-2 to reach the second round.

Barty overtook Naomi Osaka last week for the top ranking and lived up to the status on No. 1 Court, breaking her Chinese opponent twice in each set.

"It's a little bit of a bizarre feeling to be honest," Barty said about coming into Wimbledon as the No. 1. "Took some time to adjust but I loved every minute."

Defending champion Angelique Kerber also advanced, beating Tatjana Maria 6-4, 6-3.

Former women's champion Garbine Muguruza is heading home early again.

Muguruza lost to Brazilian qualifier Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-4, 6-4 in the opening round, making for a second straight early exit for the Spaniard since winning the title in 2017. She lost in the second round last year.

No. 15 Qiang Wang and Barbora Strycova were also among the early winners on Day 2. Wang beat Vera Lapko 6-2, 6-2 and Strycova defeated Lesia Tsurenko 6-3, 6-2.