By the numbers - Djokovic ties Becker's Wimbledon record, Gauff creates history

For most of the big names, it was business as usual. Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal -- as well as Serena Williams, Angelique Kerber and Simona Halep -- won their first-round matches at Wimbledon over Monday and Tuesday. But there was disappointment for a few stars, with Venus Williams, Garbine Muguruza, Dominic Thiem, and Stefanos Tsitsipas among the players ousted early.

Here are some of the notable statistics from the first round of the 2019 Wimbledon Championships:

15-0

Novak Djokovic's win-loss record in opening matches at Wimbledon following the defending champion's 6-3, 7-5, 6-3 win over Philipp Kohlschreiber. Djokovic is now tied with his former coach Boris Becker for the best such record among men in the Open Era (since 1968), and moves ahead of Stefan Edberg's 14-0.

At all Grand Slams, Djokovic's win-loss record in the first round improves to 56-2, his 96.6% win percentage the best among men in the Open Era, ahead of Rafael Nadal (55-2 - 96.5%) and Bjorn Borg (27-1 - 96.4%).

19-0

Serena Williams' win-loss record in first-round matches at Wimbledon, following her 6-2, 7-5 win over Giulia Gatto-Monticone. Serena is now tied with sister Venus (19-3) for the second-most such wins among women in the Open Era, behind Martina Navratilova (22-1) and ahead of Chris Evert (18-0) and Billie Jean King (14-0).

3

Being unseeded at Wimbledon does not appear to bode well for Venus Williams. The older Williams sister's 6-4, 6-4 loss to compatriot Coco Gauff was her third opening-round loss out of as many editions of the Championships played without being seeded. Venus' previous losses came in 2012 and 1997.

It is also Venus' first Grand Slam loss to a qualifier since the 1999 French Open, snapping a 23-match win streak.

15 years, 110 days

Cori Gauff's age on Monday, making her the youngest woman to win a main-draw match at Wimbledon since 15-year-old Jennifer Capriati's run to the semifinal in 1991.

Across all majors, Gauff - the youngest woman to qualify for Wimbledon in the Open Era - is also the youngest woman to win a main-draw match since Anna Kournikova (15 years, 93 days) at the 1996 US Open.

ESPN SIG

37

Roger Federer's 3-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 win over Lloyd Harris is his 37th win at a Grand Slam after losing the first set, the third most among men in the Open Era, after Andre Agassi (44) and Ivan Lendl (41). That first set marked the first time Federer has dropped a set in a Wimbledon first-round match since 2010, snapping a streak of 25 consecutive sets won in Wimbledon openers.

4

Second seed Naomi Osaka's 7-6 (4), 6-2 defeat at the hands of Yulia Putintseva is the fourth time in the Open Era a women's top-two seed at Wimbledon has lost her opening match. The others were Martina Hingis (1999 and 2001, No. 1 seed both times) and Steffi Graf (1994, No. 1 seed).

Putintseva, meanwhile, now has her first win, in five attempts, over a top-five player at a Grand Slam. Additionally, she improves to 3-0 in her head-to-head against Osaka, and is yet to drop a set.

Also, 4

Following fifth seed Dominic Thiem's four-set loss to Sam Querrey, this is just the fourth time in the Open Era that a top-five seed on the men's and women's draw have both lost in the first round at Wimbledon in the same year. The other occasions that has happened was in 2013 (Nadal, Sara Errani), 1994 (Michael Stich, Steffi Graf) and 1986 (Jimmy Connors, Pam Shriver).

1

Felix Auger-Aliassime's 5-7, 6-2, 6-4, 6-3 win over fellow Canadian Vasek Pospisil makes him the first male born in the 2000s to win a Grand Slam main-draw match. On the other end of the age spectrum is 40-year-old Croatian Ivo Karlovic, who became the oldest man to win a match at Wimbledon since Ken Rosewall, 40, in 1975.

11

Rafael Nadal's 6-3, 6-1, 6-3 win over Yuichi Sugita is his 11th straight-set win in the Wimbledon first round, tying him for fifth-most among men in the Open Era with Goran Ivanisevic

(Statistics courtesy of ESPN's Stats & Information Group)