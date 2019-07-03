Svitolina through when Gasparyan gets hurt

Margarita Gasparyan was leading 7-5, 5-6 when she was forced to quit, allowing Elina Svitolina to advance at Wimbledon. (1:05)

LONDON -- Eighth-seeded Elina Svitolina advanced to the third round at Wimbledon after Margarita Gasparyan had to retire with a leg injury in the second set on Wednesday.

Gasparyan was leading 7-5, 5-6 when she was forced to quit.

She had been on the verge of an upset, two points from the match at 5-4 in the second, but Svitolina held and her opponent was then injured after delivering a serve at 0-15 in the next game.

Gasparyan clutched her left thigh in pain and then remained lying on the baseline for several minutes getting treatment from physical therapist, with Svitolina also coming over to bring her opponent water.

Russia's Margarita Gasparyan lays injured on the court as Elina Svitolina looks on. Associated Press

"I know when there is cramps, you need to drink lots of water," Svitolina said. "Your muscles are contracting. So it's important just to drink lots of fluids. So that's why I gave her some water, because no one really did anything. I mean, we were trying to help, but, yeah, it's tough to react straightaway."

Gasparyan, who has had three surgeries on her left knee since her last Wimbledon appearance in 2016, eventually got back up but was broken and then retired during the next game.

It's only the second time in eight appearances that Svitolina has reached the third round at the All England Club. Her best result was reaching the fourth round in 2017.

Victoria Azarenka, who won the Australian Open title in 2012 and 2013, beat Ajla Tomljanovic 6-2, 6-0.

Azarenka could face former No. 1 Simona Halep in the third round.

Third-seeded Karolina Pliskova advanced with a 6-0, 6-4 win over Olympic gold medalist Monica Puig.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.