Barty reaches third round with 14th straight win

Top-ranked Ash Barty won again, reaching the third round at Wimbledon by beating Alison Van Uytvanck 6-1, 6-3.

It was Barty's 14th straight victory. She is coming off title wins at the French Open and the Birmingham grass-court warm-up.

No. 9 Sloane Stephens of the United States and No. 15 Wang Qiang of China also advanced easily. Stephens beat Wang Yafan of China 6-0, 6-2, and Wang ousted Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia 6-1, 6-2.

Barty could have wrapped things up even quicker but failed to serve out the match at 5-2 in the second set, the only time she was broken. Barty is playing her first tournament as No. 1 but has never been past the third round at Wimbledon.

Van Uytvanck upset then-defending champion Garbine Muguruza last year en route to the round of 16.