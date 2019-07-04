Federer streaks into third round; Isner tumbles

Roger Federer beats Jay Clarke in straight sets 6-1, 7-6, 6-2 to advance to the third round at Wimbledon. (1:24)

LONDON -- Even a rare visit to No. 1 Court couldn't slow down Roger Federer at Wimbledon.

The eight-time champion beat British wild-card entry Jay Clarke 6-1, 7-6 (3), 6-2 on Thursday to move into the third round. Clarke is only ranked No. 169 but held his own against Federer in the second set until the tiebreaker, when the Swiss star won four straight points to take a 5-2 lead. He then jumped out a 3-0 lead in the third set and broke again in the final game.

Last year, Federer lost his only match on No. 1 Court to Kevin Anderson in the quarterfinals after wasting a two-set lead. But he said the new roof over the stadium made it feel more like his usual surroundings.

"I really enjoyed myself on Court 1 today with the roof,'' Federer said. "I couldn't really tell if it was Centre Court or Court 1, actually.''

While Federer had little trouble, last year's semifinalist John Isner was knocked out in the second round, losing a five-setter to Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan.

The hard-serving American was one set away from the victory but lost 6-4, 6-7 (3), 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 on No. 3 Court. Kukushkin broke in the opening game of the fifth set and held serve the rest of the way, converting his first match point when the ninth-seeded Isner sent a backhand long.

Isner reached his first Grand Slam semifinal at Wimbledon last year before losing a five-setter to Kevin Anderson that lasted more than 6½ hours, the second-longest match in Grand Slam history. Isner also was involved in the longest, beating Nicolas Mahut in an 11-hour match that finished 70-68 in the fifth set at Wimbledon in 2010.

American Steve Johnson won for the first time in five tries against a top-30 opponent at Wimbledon, getting past No. 25 seed Alex de Minaur of Australia 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Johnson, who is ranked 71st, had lost his past nine matches anywhere against men inside the ATP's top 30.

How close was this one? Johnson won fewer total points (150-149), earned fewer service breaks (3-2) and made nearly twice as many unforced errors (45-25).

But Johnson broke de Minaur, who is ranked 29th, in the next-to-last game, then served out the victory, which ended when Johnson's down-the-line forehand drew a long backhand on a 22-stroke exchange.

Johnson's best Grand Slam showing was a fourth-round run at the All England Club in 2016, which ended with a loss to Federer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.