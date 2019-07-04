Murray returns to Wimbledon with opening win

LONDON -- Andy Murray made a winning return to Wimbledon as he and Pierre-Hugues Herbert moved into the second round of the men's doubles.

Two-time Wimbledon singles champion Murray teamed up with Frenchman Herbert to beat Marius Copil and Ugo Humbert 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-0 at the All England Club.

Murray, who is also competing in the mixed draw with Serena Williams, missed last year's Championships due to injury and is limited to playing doubles as he continues his return from hip surgery in January.

- Maine: Serena, Murray pairing puts all eyes on mixed doubles

The Briton made a successful return at Queen's prior to the London Grand Slam -- he won the men's doubles alongside Feliciano Lopez -- and, following his latest doubles win, stated his hip was pain-free, although there was a little stiffness in his back.

There was, however, a change he noticed as he walked off from Court No. 1.

"It just feels different than what it did before," Murray said afterward. "I don't know if that will change over time or if it will stay the same. But I don't have huge expectations. I just want to go out, enjoy the match, give the best effort of what I've got. If I do that, then that's fine.

"Winning is nice, but it's not the most important thing, which maybe it used to be. Now it's not, which so far feels nice and just a little bit different, a little bit more relaxing, a little bit more sort of stress-free. I still get the nerves, and still want to go out there and do well, obviously."

A return to singles competition is on the agenda for Murray, something he hopes happens sooner rather than later. But, for now, doubles is the main focus.

Only his mother, Judy, probably won't be watching. Brother Jamie was on court (also competing in the men's doubles) at the same time and there was only going to be one winner.

"Jamie is the number one son, so ... he used to get all the good presents. I kind of got like the hand-me-downs always since we were young, so I'm used to that," Murray joked.