Retiring Baghdatis kisses sport goodbye after loss

Marcos Baghdatis said goodbye to tennis with a kiss.

The 2006 Australian Open runner-up played the last match of his career Thursday at Wimbledon, a 6-1, 7-6 (4), 6-3 loss in the second round to 17th-seeded Matteo Berrettini.

After it ended, the 34-year-old from Cyprus patted his heart with both hands, then knelt and leaned his forehead on the grass, before planting a kiss on No. 2 Court. He cried as the spectators regaled him with a lengthy standing ovation.

Marcos Baghdatis kissed the Wimbledon court after his final match. AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Baghdatis, a Wimbledon semifinalist in 2006, said before the tournament began that it would be his last before retirement. His wife, former player Karolina Sprem, is expecting their third child in November.

"I didn't want to leave the court," Baghdatis said. "It was a nice farewell. It felt amazing."