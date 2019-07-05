Pella boots '18 finalist Anderson in straight sets

LONDON -- Last year's runner-up Kevin Anderson was eliminated in the third round at Wimbledon on Friday, suffering a straight-sets loss to No. 26 Guido Pella.

Pella, 29, reached the fourth round at Wimbledon for the first time with the 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (4) victory over the fourth-seeded Anderson on Centre Court.

The match was punctuated in the third-set tiebreaker by a back-and-forth volley at the net, which Pella won for a 6-4 edge. He would serve out the victory on the following point.

"He made life really difficult for me, I felt. He moves really, really well," said Anderson, who is 6-foot-8 and has one of the best serves on tour. "I felt I had a pretty hard time keeping him on defense, finishing out the points. When I was able to do that, I had the most success.

"I could have probably served a little bit better."

Pella beat 2017 Wimbledon runner-up Marin Cilic in the second round last year -- after losing the opening two sets. The 29-year-old Argentine will be playing in the fourth round at a major tournament for the first time when he faces 2016 Wimbledon runner-up Milos Raonic.

Anderson's defeat could be Novak Djokovic's gain. The No. 1-seeded Djokovic, who is currently facing Hubert Hurkacz, now has no player seeded higher than 11th (Daniil Medvedev) in his half of the draw.

Anderson could convert only one of his nine break points.

No. 10 Karen Khachanov also lost, falling to Roberto Bautista Agut 6-3, 7-6 (3), 6-1.

Raonic ended Reilly Opelka's run by beating the towering American in straight sets.

In a matchup of big servers, Raonic broke twice in each of the final two sets to win 7-6 (1), 6-2, 6-1 and reach the fourth round for the fifth time. Both players finished with 13 aces each but Raonic had only seven unforced errors to Opelka's 31.

The 6-foot-11 Opelka was making his Wimbledon debut and knocked out three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka in the second round.

Raonic lost to Andy Murray in the 2016 Wimbledon final.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.