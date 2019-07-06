Nadal, Federer add to Wimbledon lore with wins

LONDON -- Rafael Nadal drew level with Bjorn Borg after his 51st victory at Wimbledon, beating two-time semifinalist Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 in the third round on Saturday.

Nadal beat Tsonga on Centre Court in a match that wasn't nearly as taxing as his second-round victory over Nick Kyrgios. He never faced a break point, broke Tsonga five times, and served out the match with an ace.

It was their first meeting at a Grand Slam tournament since the 2008 Australian Open, when Tsonga beat Nadal in the semifinals.

Nadal is now tied with Borg for eighth on the men's all-time list of most match wins at the All England Club, where he won the title in 2008 and 2010. It was also his tour-leading 35th match win of the season, which was tied later Saturday by Roger Federer after his 7-5, 6-2, 7-6 (4) win against Lucas Pouille.

In addition, Federer broke yet another Wimbledon record by reaching the fourth round for the 17th time. The eight-time Wimbledon champion eclipsed Jimmy Connors' mark of 16 fourth-round appearances at the All England Club.

Federer also became the first player -- man or woman -- to reach 350 match wins in Grand Slam tournaments.

Federer saved a break point at both 3-3 and 5-5 in the first set, then won six straight games to take a 4-0 lead in the second. Pouille managed to hold serve throughout the third set, saving a match point at 6-5. But in the tiebreaker, he netted a backhand on Federer's third match point.

Federer will next face 17th-seeded Matteo Berrettini, who defeated Diego Schwartzman 6-7 (5), 7-6 (2), 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

In other matches, Kei Nishikori recorded his 400th career tour-level win to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon.

The former US Open finalist beat Steve Johnson 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 on No. 3 Court to make it into the second week for the third time in four years. He reached the quarterfinals last year for his best result at the All England Club.

Sam Querrey also advanced to the fourth round. The unseeded American, who reached the semifinals in 2017 after beating Andy Murray, defeated John Millman 7-6 (3), 7-6 (8), 6-3.

Querrey will play in the second week at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament for the fourth time.

American Tennys Sandgren extended his run by upsetting 12th-seeded Fabio Fognini 6-3, 7-6 (12), 6-3 in the third round.

Coming into the tournament, Sandgren had not earned a tour-level victory since Auckland in January, but he beat a top-10-ranked player at a Grand Slam for the third time. He knocked out both Stan Wawrinka and Dominic Thiem en route to the Australian Open quarterfinals last year.

Against Fognini, Sandgren saved four set points in the tiebreaker before converting his fourth, which he set up with a running backhand winner following a long rally.

The 10th-ranked Fognini was trying to reach the fourth round of Wimbledon for the first time. Sandgren lost to eventual champion Novak Djokovic in the first round last year in his debut.

A third-round match between Mikhail Kukushkin and Jan-Lennard Struff resumed after a 20-minute delay in the fourth set after a female fan needed to be treated by medical personnel at Court 12. Kukushkin was leading 6-3, 7-6 (5), 4-6, 2-2 when the incident occurred and later won the fourth set 7-5 to close out the match.

The fan was transported to a local hospital.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.