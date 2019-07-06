Fognini spouts off on Wimbledon getting bombed

Top-10 player Fabio Fognini said during his third-round loss at Wimbledon that he wanted a bomb to explode at the All England Club.

After the match, the Italian player said in a news conference that his comment came in the heat of the moment. He said he was upset about not playing well and the condition of the grass at Court 14.

"If I offended anyone, I apologize. That definitely wasn't my intention," Fognini said in Italian.

Sources told ESPN's Peter Bodo that Fognini made further apologies. He did not receive a code violation for the comment.

Fognini is in a two-year Grand Slam probationary period after getting kicked out of the 2017 US Open for insulting a female chair umpire. He could have faced a ban from the next two Grand Slams had he been charged with a major offense, but that is unlikely to happen.

He also was fined $27,500 at Wimbledon in 2014 for outbursts during a victory.

Fognini was eliminated from Wimbledon with a 6-3, 7-6 (12), 6-3 loss to American Tennys Sandgren.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.