Gauff-Clarke fall in first round of mixed doubles

Coco Gauff and Jay Clarke lose to Robert Lindstedt and Jelena Ostapenko in straights sets in the first round of mixed doubles at Wimbledon. (1:05)

LONDON -- Coco Gauff tasted her first defeat of the 2019 Wimbledon Championships as the 15-year-old American and her partner, Jay Clarke, were beaten in the opening round of the mixed doubles.

The partnership caused a stir at the All England Club this week after it was revealed Britain's Clarke ditched regular doubles partner Harriet Dart via last-minute text message in order to play with the teenager.

However, the new duo's journey was short-lived as Gauff and Clarke were beaten 6-1, 6-4 by Sweden's Robert Lindstedt and Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko in just over an hour Saturday.

"It was super fun to play with him," Gauff said afterwards. "I hope we can play again together in the future."

When asked if he had spoken to Dart since, Clarke said: "Everything is fine. I think the media obviously did a pretty good job of making it bigger than what it was. It happens like that."

Teenager Gauff has been a sensation at the London Grand Slam. She became the youngest player in the Open Era to qualify for the main draw, before going on to beat five-time champion Venus Williams in the opening round.

Gauff defeated 2017 semifinalist Magdalena Rybarikova in the second round before producing a miraculous comeback against Polona Hercog on Friday to advance to the second week.

Her run had drawn attention from outside the sports world. Gauff said Friday that she was "screaming" to receive an Instagram message from Beyonce's mother, and on Saturday she addressed being tweeted about by former first lady Michelle Obama.

"I was super excited," Gauff said of the Obama tweet. "She's one of my role models. So it was just cool to see that she knows I exist."

Clarke was beaten by Roger Federer in the second round of the singles, while compatriot Dart suffered third-round defeat to Ashleigh Barty on Saturday.

Andy Murray also suffered doubles defeat as he and partner Pierre-Hugues Herbert lost 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-2, 6-3 to Croatian No. 6 seeds Nikola Mektic and Franko Skugor in the second round of the men's doubles.