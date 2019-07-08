Nadal, Djokovic ease into Wimbledon quarters

Rafael Nadal only needs an hour and 40 minutes to beat Joao Sousa in straight sets 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 to advance past the Round of 16. (0:34)

LONDON -- Rafael Nadal reached his 39th career Grand Slam quarterfinal by beating Joao Sousa 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 on Centre Court at Wimbledon.

Four-time champion Novak Djokovic is also into the Wimbledon quarterfinals after beating Ugo Humbert in straight sets.

Nadal dominated from the start, breaking Sousa in his first two service games to take a 4-0 lead in the first set. The Spaniard never faced a break point and converted six of the eight he created on Sousa's serve.

He earned a standing ovation from parts of the crowd after setting up one of those break points, ending a 20-shot rally with a running backhand crosscourt winner to make it 30-40 at 1-1 in the third set. He hit another backhand winner to secure the break and broke again for a 5-2 lead.

It was the two-time Wimbledon champion's 52nd match win at the All England Club, surpassing Bjorn Borg for eighth place on the all-time list.

Djokovic took advantage of 34 unforced errors to win 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 on No. 1 Court and set up a meeting with David Goffin.

Djokovic, who beat Kevin Anderson in last year's final, reached his 11th Wimbledon quarterfinal. That puts him level with Boris Becker in fourth place on the all-time list. Roger Federer was trying to reach a record-extending 17th later.

Goffin beat Fernando Verdasco 7-6 (9), 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Sam Querrey also advanced after beating fellow American Tennys Sandgren 6-4, 6-7 (9), 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5).