        <
        >

          Halep halts Gauff's Wimbledon run in 4th round

          play
          Halep ends Gauff's Wimbledon run (1:51)

          Simona Halep knocks off Coco Gauff in straight sets to advance to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon. (1:51)

          11:04 AM ET
          • ESPN

          LONDON -- Coco Gauff's Wimbledon run is over.

          The 15-year-old American lost to former No. 1 Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3 in the fourth round.

          Halep broke Gauff five times and took advantage of 29 unforced errors. Gauff saved two match points when serving at 5-2, but Halep clinched the win when the teenager sent a forehand wide in the next game.

          Gauff was playing in her first Grand Slam tournament after becoming the youngest player to qualify for the Wimbledon main draw in the professional era. She knocked out five-time champion Venus Williams in the first round.

          Halep reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the fourth time and will next face Zhang Shuai of China.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices