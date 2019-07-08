        <
          'Avenger' Serena fined $10K for damaging court

          play
          Serena handles Suarez, advances to Wimbledon quarterfinals (1:21)

          Serena Williams dominates Carla Suarez in straight sets to advance to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon. (1:21)

          11:06 AM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          WIMBLEDON, England -- Serena Williams has been fined $10,000 by the All England Club for damaging a court during practice before the Wimbledon tournament started.

          "I just threw my racquet," Williams said. "I got fined."

          When asked what she damaged that deserved a $10,000 fine, Williams said she didn't know.

          "I mean, I guess if you could tell me, I would appreciate it," Williams said. "I mean, I have always been an Avenger in my heart. Maybe I'm super strong."

          Fabio Fognini was fined $3,000. The Italian said during his third-round loss that he wished a bomb would hit Wimbledon.

          Nick Kyrgios was handed two fines, one for $3,000 from the first round and another for $5,000 from the second round -- both for unsportsmanlike conduct. The Australian lost to Rafael Nadal in four sets in the second round.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

