          Serena fined $10K for Wimbledon court damage

          7:40 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          WIMBLEDON, England -- Serena Williams has been fined $10,000 by the All England Club for damaging a court during practice before the Wimbledon tournament started.

          Fabio Fognini was fined $3,000. The Italian said during his third-round loss that he wished a bomb would hit Wimbledon.

          Nick Kyrgios was handed two fines, one for $3,000 from the first round and another for $5,000 from the second round -- both for unsportsmanlike conduct. The Australian lost to Rafael Nadal in four sets in the second round.

