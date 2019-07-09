By the numbers: Serena joint second with Evert, Federer makes 55th major QF

While Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal, Simona Halep and Novak Djokovic advanced to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon on Manic Monday, top seed and world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty was knocked out by unseeded American Alison Riske.

Here are some notable statistics from the fourth round:

96

Serena's 6-2, 6-2 victory over Carla Suarez Navarro is her 96th career match win at Wimbledon, tying her with Chris Evert for the second most such wins among women in the Open Era (from 1968). Martina Navratilova leads the list with 120 wins.

51

In addition, Serena's win puts her in the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam for the 51st time, the third-most by a woman in the Open Era, after Evert (54) and Navratilova (53).

55

Federer's 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 win over Matteo Berrettini takes him to his 55th quarterfinal appearance at a Grand Slam, breaking a tie with Evert for the most by any player, male or female, in the Open Era.

Among the men, Djokovic (45), Jimmy Connors (41) and Nadal (39) follow, with both Djokovic and Nadal adding to their tally with their wins on Monday.

99

In addition, Federer's victory was his 99th career win at Wimbledon, breaking a tie with Connors' record at the US Open for the most victories at a single Grand Slam by a man in the Open Era. Federer himself is third on that list, with 97 wins at the Australian Open, while Nadal is fourth, with 93 match wins at the French Open.

185

Lastly, Federer's victory was his 185th tour-level match win on grass, tying him with Connors for the most by a man in the Open Era.

ESPN SIG

2

Riske's 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 win over Barty makes her just the second unseeded American woman to beat the top seed at Wimbledon in the Open Era. The first was Lori McNeil, who beat three-time defending champion Steffi Graf in the first round in 1994.

At all majors, Riske's win is the sixth instance of an unseeded American woman beating the No. 1 seed. The previous two were Coco Vandeweghe beating Angelique Kerber at the 2017 Australian Open and an unseeded Serena Williams beating Maria Sharapova in the 2007 Australian Open final.

5

Additionally, Riske's victory is the fifth time in the Open Era an American woman has come from a set down to defeat the top seed at Wimbledon. The others are Billie Jean King, Evert, Navratilova and Venus Williams.

63-1

Milos Raonic's perfect 63-0 win-loss record when leading by two sets to love at a Grand Slam (20-0 at Wimbledon) was tarnished following a 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 6-7 (3), 6-8 loss to Guido Pella. The left-handed Pella becomes the fourth Argentinian man to reach the quarterfinals at Wimbledon, joining Guillermo Vilas, David Nalbandian and Juan Martin del Potro.

