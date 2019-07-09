Muguruza splits with coach Sumyk after 4 years

Garbine Muguruza, the 2017 Wimbledon champion, has split with her coach of about four years, Sam Sumyk.

The champion at the All England Club in 2017 and French Open in 2016 wrote on Twitter:

Few words to announce the end of an Extraordinary ride. 2 Grand Slams and World N 1. Beyond grateful for this last 4 years. Merci Sam — Garbiñe Muguruza (@GarbiMuguruza) July 9, 2019

Besides winning two major titles, Muguruza also rose to the No. 1 ranking in 2017. She is currently ranked 27th and lost in the first round at this year's Wimbledon tournament.