          Muguruza splits with coach Sumyk after 4 years

          2:46 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          Garbine Muguruza, the 2017 Wimbledon champion, has split with her coach of about four years, Sam Sumyk.

          The champion at the All England Club in 2017 and French Open in 2016 wrote on Twitter:

          Besides winning two major titles, Muguruza also rose to the No. 1 ranking in 2017. She is currently ranked 27th and lost in the first round at this year's Wimbledon tournament.

