Serena, Murray knocked out of mixed doubles

LONDON -- Serena Williams and Andy Murray are out of the Wimbledon mixed doubles tournament.

The high-profile duo lost to top-seeded Bruno Soares and Nicole Melichar 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 in the third round Wednesday, ending Murray's return to the All England Club after missing last year with a hip injury.

The pair was broken twice to fall behind 4-0 in the third set on No. 2 Court and lost when Murray netted a forehand return on match point.

Serena Williams and Andy Murray have both won singles titles at Wimbledon. Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images

Mixed doubles is played at every Grand Slam, but at Wimbledon this year it became an event. Rarely does a team feature two singles champions., let alone two who are as beloved and successful at Wimbledon as the eight-time champion Williams, and Murray, the man who ended the 77-year title drought for Great Britain at its home Slam, and has won twice at the All England Club.

Williams still has a chance to win her eighth Wimbledon singles trophy, though, as she takes on Barbora Strycova in the semifinals on Thursday.

Murray, who hasn't played singles since having hip surgery in January, lost in the second round of the men's doubles tournament.

