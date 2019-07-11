By the numbers: Federer overtakes Connors, completes Wimbledon hundred

Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, the top-three seeds in the men's draw, advanced to the semifinals at Wimbledon on Wednesday. In the women's draw, Serena Williams, Simona Halep and Elina Svitolina were the only seeds to make the last four.

Here are some of the notable statistics from the quarterfinals:

100

Federer's 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 win over Kei Nishikori is his 100th match win at Wimbledon, making him the first man, and third player overall, with 100 victories at a single Grand Slam. He joins Martina Navratilova (120, Wimbledon) and Chris Evert (101, US Open) on the list.

They are followed by Jimmy Connors (98, US Open), Federer himself (97, Australian Open) and Serena, whose 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 win over fellow American Alison Riske, on Tuesday, was her 97th victory at Wimbledon.

13

In addition, Federer is now into the semifinals at Wimbledon for the 13th time, the most by any man in the Open Era, ahead of Connors (11). With his 6-4, 6-0, 6-2 win over David Goffin, Djokovic is into his 9th Wimbledon semifinal, tying him with Boris Becker, Arthur Gore and Herbert Lawford for third place.

186

Lastly, Federer's victory is his 186th tour-level match win on grass, breaking a tie with Connors for the most such victories by a man in the Open Era (from 1968).

12

Serena's win sees her in the Wimbledon semifinals for the 12th time, the second most among women in the Open Era, after Evert and Navratilova (17 each).

200-1

Djokovic's win-loss record in Grand Slams after winning the first two sets, following his quarterfinal victory. The lone loss came against Jurgen Melzer in the quarterfinals of the 2010 French Open.

At Wimbledon, Djokovic is 49-0 after winning the first two sets, putting him on top of the list of most Wimbledon match wins without a loss when up two sets to love. Djokovic is ahead of Becker (48-0), Pete Sampras (47-0), John McEnroe (42-0) and Nadal (38-0), who improved his own tally with his 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 win over Sam Querrey.

Novak Djokovic is the defending champ at Wimbledon and hasn't been tested yet this year. Shi Tang/Getty Images

70

Djokovic's victory is his 70th at Wimbledon, making him the fourth man in the Open Era to reach that mark, after Federer, Connors and Bjorn Borg.

32

Nadal earned his 32nd Grand Slam semifinal appearance with his win over Querrey, the third most among men in the Open Era after Federer (45) and Djokovic (36).

2

At the age of 37 years and 336 days, Federer became the second-oldest man to reach the Wimbledon semifinals in the Open Era, after Ken Rosewall (39 years, 246 days) in 1974.

1

With victories for Nadal and Roberto Bautista Agut, who defeated Guido Pella 7-5, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, this is the first Wimbledon in the Open Era to feature multiple Spanish men in the semifinals.

(Stats courtesy of ESPN's Statistics & Information Group)