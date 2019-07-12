Djokovic books spot in final, targets 16th major

Novak Djokovic struggles in the second set, but he comes back with a vengeance as he defeats Roberto Bautista Agut in four sets. (1:53)

LONDON -- Novak Djokovic will get the chance to defend his Wimbledon title in Sunday's final after defeating No. 23 Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 on Thursday.

Djokovic is in his sixth final at the All England Club and will look to add to previous Wimbledon wins in 2011, 2014, 2015 and 2018. His only loss came to Andy Murray in 2013.

With the victory, Djokovic has reached his 25th Grand Slam final. He has won 15 major titles.

He will play either Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal on Sunday.

After winning the first set 6-2, Djokovic lost only his second set of the tournament after being broken early and trailing 2-1. Bautista Agut failed to convert two more break points at 3-1 but served out the set when his forehand clipped the net cord and landed in.

The top-seeded Djokovic regained control in the third, breaking for a 4-2 lead before saving two break points in the following game. He double-faulted on his first set point but converted the second with a volley winner that clipped the net cord.

Djokovic won easily in the fourth, though he needed five match points in the final game to close it out.

The match was briefly interrupted after a fan at Centre Court became ill during the second set.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.