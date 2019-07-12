        <
          Federer vs. Nadal: How the sports world reacted to another Wimbledon thriller

          'Winning first set was huge' says Federer after epic win over Nadal (1:15)

          Roger Federer beat famous rival Rafael Nadal 7-6, 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 to set up a final against another old foe, Novak Djokovic. (1:15)

          4:08 PM ET
          • ESPN staff

          LONDON -- Roger Federer defeated old rival Rafael Nadal to reach his 12th Wimbledon final with a sublime display of tennis on Centre Court.

          In their first meeting on the All England Club grass since an epic 2008 final, eight-time champion Federer toppled Nadal 7-6 (3), 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 Friday to set up a clash with Novak Djokovic for the 2019 championship.

          Here's how the sporting world reacted to the iconic duo's 40th career meeting:

          And, as always, a classy response from Nadal:

