Federer vs. Nadal: How the sports world reacted to another Wimbledon thriller

Roger Federer beat famous rival Rafael Nadal 7-6, 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 to set up a final against another old foe, Novak Djokovic. (1:15)

LONDON -- Roger Federer defeated old rival Rafael Nadal to reach his 12th Wimbledon final with a sublime display of tennis on Centre Court.

In their first meeting on the All England Club grass since an epic 2008 final, eight-time champion Federer toppled Nadal 7-6 (3), 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 Friday to set up a clash with Novak Djokovic for the 2019 championship.

Here's how the sporting world reacted to the iconic duo's 40th career meeting:

A near flawless #Federer defeats #Nadal to get into yet another #Wimbledon final! Godlike tennis from the 37 year old. Unreal stuff! β€” Pat Cash (@TheRealPatCash) July 12, 2019

Congratulations to @rogerfederer, who is headed to his 31st Grand Slam final! And to @DjokerNole, who is headed to his 6th #Wimbledon final! Should be thrilling to watch! 🎾 β€” Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) July 12, 2019

Young Mr Ferdinand Interviewing a Young @rogerfederer 10 years ago... absolute madness! The legend still producing πŸŽΎπŸ™ŒπŸ½https://t.co/g0OmLnxJL2 β€” Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) July 12, 2019

The level of tennis being played by @rogerfederer and @RafaelNadal at #Wimblendon right now 🀯 β€” Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) July 12, 2019

Federer and Nadal: Boy they'll be missed when their careers end. So bloody good. πŸ‘πŸ»πŸ‘πŸ»πŸ‘πŸ»πŸ‘πŸ» β€” Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 12, 2019

Sitting on my sofa watching Roger and Rafa like pic.twitter.com/TIo158JeAq β€” judy murray (@JudyMurray) July 12, 2019

Breathe people...breathe β€” Patrick McEnroe (@PatrickMcEnroe) July 12, 2019

what insane last game β€” Brad Gilbert (@bgtennisnation) July 12, 2019

Congratulations @rogerfederer to Reach #Wimbledon Final , What a player U r πŸ˜πŸ‘πŸΌπŸ‘πŸΌπŸ‘πŸΌπŸ‘πŸΌ , wishing u all the best for Final , The King πŸ‘‘ of Grass β€” Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) July 12, 2019

Congrats to @rogerfederer. But what a tournament it has also been for @RafaelNadal πŸ‘ And today, that was a massive performance from both of you, champions! #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/7zx9kvhb1V β€” Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) July 12, 2019

And, as always, a classy response from Nadal: