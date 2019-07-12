Federer vs. Nadal: How the sports world reacted to another Wimbledon thriller

LONDON -- Roger Federer defeated old rival Rafael Nadal to reach his 12th Wimbledon final with a sublime display of tennis on Centre Court.
In their first meeting on the All England Club grass since an epic 2008 final, eight-time champion Federer toppled Nadal 7-6 (3), 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 Friday to set up a clash with Novak Djokovic for the 2019 championship.
Here's how the sporting world reacted to the iconic duo's 40th career meeting:
A near flawless #Federer defeats #Nadal to get into yet another #Wimbledon final! Godlike tennis from the 37 year old. Unreal stuff!— Pat Cash (@TheRealPatCash) July 12, 2019
Congratulations to @rogerfederer, who is headed to his 31st Grand Slam final! And to @DjokerNole, who is headed to his 6th #Wimbledon final! Should be thrilling to watch! 🎾— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) July 12, 2019
Game recognises game 👏#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/IdxjlFT8VE— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 12, 2019
Young Mr Ferdinand Interviewing a Young @rogerfederer 10 years ago... absolute madness! The legend still producing 🎾🙌🏽https://t.co/g0OmLnxJL2— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) July 12, 2019
The level of tennis being played by @rogerfederer and @RafaelNadal at #Wimblendon right now 🤯— Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) July 12, 2019
Thanks for making me love tennis! 🎾 @rogerfederer @RafaelNadal https://t.co/lQAeySg3qe— David de Gea (@D_DeGea) July 12, 2019
Federer and Nadal: Boy they'll be missed when their careers end. So bloody good. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 12, 2019
Sitting on my sofa watching Roger and Rafa like pic.twitter.com/TIo158JeAq— judy murray (@JudyMurray) July 12, 2019
Breathe people...breathe— Patrick McEnroe (@PatrickMcEnroe) July 12, 2019
what insane last game— Brad Gilbert (@bgtennisnation) July 12, 2019
Congratulations @rogerfederer to Reach #Wimbledon Final , What a player U r 😍👍🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 , wishing u all the best for Final , The King 👑 of Grass— Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) July 12, 2019
Congrats to @rogerfederer. But what a tournament it has also been for @RafaelNadal 👏 And today, that was a massive performance from both of you, champions! #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/7zx9kvhb1V— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) July 12, 2019
And, as always, a classy response from Nadal:
Amazing match well deserved win by @rogerfederer I had some chances but... Roger played better. Good luck for the final @Wimbledon 2019. Thanks all for the support. Always fantastic to be here. See you next year! 😘— Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) July 12, 2019