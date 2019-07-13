By the numbers: Federer equals Evert, Djokovic ties Becker

Roger Federer beat Rafael Nadal in the 40th episode of their storied rivalry to book a place in the Wimbledon final against Novak Djokovic, who beat Roberto Bautista Agut to make the final. In the women's draw, Serena Williams and Simona Halep defeated Barbora Strycova and Elina Svitolina respectively to make the women's singles final.

Here are some of the notable statistics from the semifinals:

12

Federer's 7-6 (3), 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over Nadal earned him his 12th appearance in a Wimbledon final, extending his record for the most by any man in the Open Era (from 1968).

31

In addition, Federer is now into his 31st Grand Slam final, the most by a man in the Open Era. Nadal (26) and Djokovic (25) are second and third on the list.

Among all players, male or female, Federer is joint third on the list with Steffi Graf, after Chris Evert (34), Serena and Martina Navratilova (32 each).

101

Federer's career match wins at Wimbledon, putting him joint-second with Evert (101, US Open) on the list of players, male or female, with at least 100 wins at a single major. Navratilova's 120 Wimbledon victories top the list.

They are followed by Jimmy Connors (98, US Open) and Serena (98, Wimbledon), Federer himself (97, Australian Open) and Nadal (93, French Open).

71

Djokovic's semifinal victory was his 71st match win at Wimbledon, tying him with former coach Boris Becker for the third-most such wins by a man in the Open Era.

64

Djokovic's victory was his 64th four-set win at a Grand Slam, breaking a tie with Jimmy Connors and Federer for the most-such wins among men in the Open Era. Federer got to 63 such wins with his win over Nadal.

21-1

Djokovic's win-loss record in Grand Slam semifinals after winning the first set, following his win over Bautista Agut. His lone loss came at Wimbledon in 2007 to Nadal. Overall at Wimbledon, Djokovic is now 63-1 after winning the first set.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

13

The number of consecutive years in which Serena has made at least one Grand Slam final. It's the second-longest streak by a woman in the Open Era after Evert's 14-year run from 1973-86. Navratilova had an 11-year streak from 1981-91, while Graf had a 10-year streak from 1987-96.

0

No woman older than Serena (37 years, 290 days) has reached a major final in the Open Era. Serena surpasses Navratilova, who was 37 years 258 days at Wimbledon in 1994.

5

Halep's 6-1, 6-3 win over Svitolina gives her a fifth appearance in a Grand Slam final, tying Ilie Nastase for the most by a Romanian male or female player in the Open Era.

Additionally, Halep is the first Romanian woman to make the Wimbledon final. Nastase, twice a runner-up, is the only Romanian male to do so.

(Statistics courtesy of ESPN's Stats & Information Group)