          Alcott 1st Wimbledon quad wheelchair champion

          8:44 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          Top-seeded Dylan Alcott of Australia won the first quad wheelchair singles title at Wimbledon, a day after winning the doubles title.

          Alcott beat doubles partner Andy Lapthorne of Britain 6-0, 6-2 in the first official singles final for the event at the All England Club.

          Alcott and Lapthorne won the doubles title on Friday, beating Koji Sugeno of Japan and David Wagner of the United States 6-2, 7-6 (4).

          Wheelchair tennis made its debut at Wimbledon in 2016.

          Alcott became a paraplegic after a tumor was removed from his spine soon after birth, according to the Wimbledon website.

