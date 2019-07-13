        <
          Halep wins Wimbledon, denies Serena 24th title

          Simona Halep defeated Serena Williams in straight sets to win her first Wimbledon championship.

          The 27-year-old from Romania had been 0-3 against Williams in majors prior to Saturday's 6-2, 6-2 victory.

          Williams, 37, had been vying to win her 24th career major, but failed in her third attempt in a final to tie Margaret Court's record for the most Grand Slam singles titles.

          Williams was playing from behind from the start as she had her serve broken in the match's first game, a theme Saturday as Halep broke Williams four times.

          Halep played a tighter game overall, committing just three unforced errors compared to Williams' 25 in a match that lasted just 56 minutes.

          It is Halep's second major championship, having won the 2018 French Open.

