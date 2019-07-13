Cabal, Farah win grueling, physical doubles final

LONDON -- Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah became the first Colombians to win a Grand Slam men's doubles title, beating France's Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin at Wimbledon on Saturday.

Cabal and Farah won a tough, physical match 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5), 7-6 (6), 6-7 (5), 6-3 in a final that lasted just under 5 hours and concluded under the Centre Court roof.

Mahut was visited by a doctor after getting hit in the face by a ball recorded at 122 mph in the early going. He also went down in the fifth set after taking a ball to the midsection.

The retractable cover was closed after the fourth set, which finished at about 8 p.m. after the teams had been playing for more than 4 hours.

The match went on so long that the women's doubles final that was supposed to follow in the tournament's main stadium was postponed until Sunday.

Mahut is no stranger to extended matches: He played in the longest match in tennis history -- an 11-hour, 3-minute loss to John Isner in Wimbledon's first round of singles in 2010 that stretched over three days and finished 70-68 in the fifth set.

Wimbledon introduced deciding-set tiebreakers this year, using them at 12-all.

Mahut and Roger-Vasselin were trying to win their first Grand Slam title together. Mahut has won four major doubles trophies with Pierre-Hugues Herbert, who played instead with Andy Murray at Wimbledon.

It was the first Grand Slam title for Farah, while Cabal won a mixed doubles title at the 2017 Australian Open.

The only other Columbian with a major in the Open era is Ivan Molina, who won the 1974 French Open mixed doubles title while playing with Martina Navratilova.

