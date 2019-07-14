        <
          Djokovic beats Federer in epic Wimbledon final: How the sports world reacted

          Djokovic fends off Federer to win fifth Wimbledon title (3:31)

          Novak Djokovic needs five sets to defeat Roger Federer and win his 16th grand slam title. (3:31)

          3:19 PM ET
          • ESPN

          LONDON -- After four hours and 55 minutes of sensational tennis -- the longest final in Wimbledon history -- Novak Djokovic retained his crown at the All England Club with a 7-6(5), 1-6, 7-6(4), 4-6, 13-12(3) victory against Roger Federer.

          It took 68 games, 421 points and three tie-breakers, but Djokovic is the 2019 Wimbledon champion.

          Here's how the sports world reacted:

          Who's ready for some tennis?

          After Djokovic dropped the second set, things picked up again midway through the third frame:

          The tension ... we were all feeling it!

          Federer wins 35-shot rally

          Facing a break point, Roger Federer wins a 35-shot rally against Novak Djokovic.

          From Mirka Federer, to pretty much everyone watching around the world, Sunday's final had fans on the edge of their seats:

          Djokovic clinches the win

          Djokovic on his 16th major: I'll remember this match forever

          Novak Djokovic calls the 2019 Wimbledon men's final "one of the most exciting matches he's been a part of," following his five-set win over Roger Federer.

          And finally ...

          Can't the Big Three play forever?

