Djokovic beats Federer in epic Wimbledon final: How the sports world reacted

LONDON -- After four hours and 55 minutes of sensational tennis -- the longest final in Wimbledon history -- Novak Djokovic retained his crown at the All England Club with a 7-6(5), 1-6, 7-6(4), 4-6, 13-12(3) victory against Roger Federer.
It took 68 games, 421 points and three tie-breakers, but Djokovic is the 2019 Wimbledon champion.
Here's how the sports world reacted:
Who's ready for some tennis?
After Djokovic dropped the second set, things picked up again midway through the third frame:
Anything good on TV?— andyroddick (@andyroddick) July 14, 2019
Was about to ask if there's anything good on live TV right now but just seen Harry Potter is on ITV so that's me sorted.— Ralf Little (@RalfLittle) July 14, 2019
Federer please win 👻— Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) July 14, 2019
Only thing this match is missing is Woody Harrelson skulling Pimms— Tennys Sandgren (@TennysSandgren) July 14, 2019
A reminder that Federer turns 38 in a few weeks. Like a fine wine 🍷 pic.twitter.com/dulRMWEEg4— ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) July 14, 2019
I am shattered watching this @Wimbledon final. I am having a bathroom break and taking on more electrolytes. Hopefully I will make it through.— Miranda Hart (@mermhart) July 14, 2019
wow 😮 this is amazing 😉 tension to watch— Brad Gilbert (@bgtennisnation) July 14, 2019
"When is the tiebreak--10-all?" is something Novak Djokovic just asked chair umpire Damian Steiner. #Wimbledon— Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) July 14, 2019
The tension ... we were all feeling it!
Federer wins 35-shot rally
Facing a break point, Roger Federer wins a 35-shot rally against Novak Djokovic.
From Mirka Federer, to pretty much everyone watching around the world, Sunday's final had fans on the edge of their seats:
So #Djokovic is basically playing #Federer plus 15000 Federer fans right now. #Wimbledon— Pat Cash (@TheRealPatCash) July 14, 2019
This #WimbledonFinal ... pic.twitter.com/UGgG8X3hzx— ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) July 14, 2019
For the of you who prefer sleep, what a Wimbledon Championship you have missed.— Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) July 14, 2019
Only Stan Wawrinka has ever beaten Nadal & Djokovic in the same grand slam. Come on Rog #FedererDjokovic #WimbledonFinal— Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) July 14, 2019
TOO MUCH SPORT
👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀🎾🌱— diego schwartzman (@dieschwartzman) July 14, 2019
Whaaaaaaat???? 🌱— Carla Suárez Navarro (@CarlaSuarezNava) July 14, 2019
everyone watching the #WimbledonFinal rn pic.twitter.com/OUo7cB7mJf— US Open Tennis (@usopen) July 14, 2019
Hello @ICC - how are you coping your end?#Wimbledon #CWC19Final— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 14, 2019
Djokovic clinches the win
Djokovic on his 16th major: I'll remember this match forever
Novak Djokovic calls the 2019 Wimbledon men's final "one of the most exciting matches he's been a part of," following his five-set win over Roger Federer.
Unbelievable. Unshakeable. Unstoppable.@DjokerNole wins his fifth #Wimbledon title in an instant classic, defeating Roger Federer 7-6(5), 1-6, 7-6(4), 4-6, 13-12(3) #JoinTheStory pic.twitter.com/S2Mx1yyJ3M— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 14, 2019
I know @rogerfederer will be disappointed he couldn't win today but what an incredible performance! Some of the best aggressive tennis I've ever seen. Don't know how this guy does it. #Wimbledon— Pat Cash (@TheRealPatCash) July 14, 2019
An epic men's final. Congratulations to @DjokerNole on his 5th singles title at #Wimbledon. @rogerfederer and Novak are two world-class players who left it all on the court today. 👏🎾 #classic pic.twitter.com/RzkJAueOV1— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) July 14, 2019
@rogerfederer @DjokerNole BIG RESPECT for both!!! What a match!!— Aga Radwanska (@ARadwanska) July 14, 2019
Wow. Amazing. Best sport ever 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 @DjokerNole & @rogerfederer #wimbledon— Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) July 14, 2019
Roger that. What a sensational final. They are just soooo good.— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 14, 2019
Legend https://t.co/zCULBtSDeV— Sloane Stephens (@SloaneStephens) July 14, 2019
I have such huge respect for both @DjokerNole and @rogerfederer. What a match... wouldn't have minded to see it go on a little longer 😊 Congrats Novak on another @Wimbledon!— Kevin Anderson (@KAndersonATP) July 14, 2019
And finally ...
Can't the Big Three play forever?
When Federer, Djokovic and Nadal will retire... #WimbledonFinal pic.twitter.com/5ZsgN7gwU8— We Are Tennis (@WeAreTennis) July 14, 2019