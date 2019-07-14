Djokovic beats Federer in epic Wimbledon final: How the sports world reacted

Novak Djokovic needs five sets to defeat Roger Federer and win his 16th grand slam title. (3:31)

Djokovic fends off Federer to win fifth Wimbledon title (3:31)

LONDON -- After four hours and 55 minutes of sensational tennis -- the longest final in Wimbledon history -- Novak Djokovic retained his crown at the All England Club with a 7-6(5), 1-6, 7-6(4), 4-6, 13-12(3) victory against Roger Federer.

It took 68 games, 421 points and three tie-breakers, but Djokovic is the 2019 Wimbledon champion.

Here's how the sports world reacted:

Who's ready for some tennis?

After Djokovic dropped the second set, things picked up again midway through the third frame:

Anything good on TV? — andyroddick (@andyroddick) July 14, 2019

Was about to ask if there's anything good on live TV right now but just seen Harry Potter is on ITV so that's me sorted. — Ralf Little (@RalfLittle) July 14, 2019

Federer please win 👻 — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) July 14, 2019

Only thing this match is missing is Woody Harrelson skulling Pimms — Tennys Sandgren (@TennysSandgren) July 14, 2019

A reminder that Federer turns 38 in a few weeks. Like a fine wine 🍷 pic.twitter.com/dulRMWEEg4 — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) July 14, 2019

I am shattered watching this @Wimbledon final. I am having a bathroom break and taking on more electrolytes. Hopefully I will make it through. — Miranda Hart (@mermhart) July 14, 2019

wow 😮 this is amazing 😉 tension to watch — Brad Gilbert (@bgtennisnation) July 14, 2019

"When is the tiebreak--10-all?" is something Novak Djokovic just asked chair umpire Damian Steiner. #Wimbledon — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) July 14, 2019

The tension ... we were all feeling it!

play 0:58 Federer wins 35-shot rally Facing a break point, Roger Federer wins a 35-shot rally against Novak Djokovic.

From Mirka Federer, to pretty much everyone watching around the world, Sunday's final had fans on the edge of their seats:

So #Djokovic is basically playing #Federer plus 15000 Federer fans right now. #Wimbledon — Pat Cash (@TheRealPatCash) July 14, 2019

For the of you who prefer sleep, what a Wimbledon Championship you have missed. — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) July 14, 2019

Only Stan Wawrinka has ever beaten Nadal & Djokovic in the same grand slam. Come on Rog #FedererDjokovic #WimbledonFinal

TOO MUCH SPORT — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) July 14, 2019

👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀🎾🌱 — diego schwartzman (@dieschwartzman) July 14, 2019

Whaaaaaaat???? 🌱 — Carla Suárez Navarro (@CarlaSuarezNava) July 14, 2019

Djokovic clinches the win

play 1:33 Djokovic on his 16th major: I'll remember this match forever Novak Djokovic calls the 2019 Wimbledon men's final "one of the most exciting matches he's been a part of," following his five-set win over Roger Federer.

I know @rogerfederer will be disappointed he couldn't win today but what an incredible performance! Some of the best aggressive tennis I've ever seen. Don't know how this guy does it. #Wimbledon — Pat Cash (@TheRealPatCash) July 14, 2019

An epic men's final. Congratulations to @DjokerNole on his 5th singles title at #Wimbledon. @rogerfederer and Novak are two world-class players who left it all on the court today. 👏🎾 #classic pic.twitter.com/RzkJAueOV1 — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) July 14, 2019

Roger that. What a sensational final. They are just soooo good. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 14, 2019

I have such huge respect for both @DjokerNole and @rogerfederer. What a match... wouldn't have minded to see it go on a little longer 😊 Congrats Novak on another @Wimbledon! — Kevin Anderson (@KAndersonATP) July 14, 2019

And finally ...

Can't the Big Three play forever?