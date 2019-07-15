By the numbers: Djokovic ties Borg with fifth Wimbledon title

Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic says as long as he has his family's support and good health, he'll continue to chase history and compete in majors. (1:33)

Novak Djokovic held off Roger Federer 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 13-12 in a marathon final to win the men's singles title at Wimbledon on Sunday.

Here are some of the notable statistics from the match:

16

Djokovic's Grand Slam tally now stands at 16, closing in on Federer (20) and Rafael Nadal (18) at third-most majors among men in the Open Era (since 1968). Djokovic is ahead of Pete Sampras (14) and Roy Emerson (12).

5

The number of Wimbledon titles Djokovic now has, tying him with Bjorn Borg for the third most among men in the Open Era, after Federer (8) and Pete Sampras (7).

1

This match is the first Grand Slam final ever to feature a fifth-set tiebreak. The closest a fifth set in the final has gone to 6-6 at the US Open, which has had a fifth-set tiebreak prior to its introduction at Wimbledon this year, was 6-4 in 1980 and 1988.

1

Additionally, this was also the first men's singles Grand Slam final in the Open Era to feature three tiebreakers, with Djokovic becoming the first player to win three tiebreakers in a major final.

2

The number of match points saved by Djokovic. The Serb is now just the second man in the Open Era to save at least one match point in a Grand Slam final before going on to win it, after Gaston Gaudio in the 2004 French Open over fellow Argentinian Guillermo Coria.

At Wimbledon, Djokovic is the first player to win the title after saving championship points since Bob Falkenburg in 1948 (three saved). Djokovic faced two championship points to Roger Federer down 7-8, 15-40 in the fifth set.

3

After the US Open semifinals in 2010 and 2011, this is the third time Djokovic has saved two match points to beat Federer in a Grand Slam match.

Novak Djokovic is the first player since 1948 to win Wimbledon after saving championship points. Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images

36

The number of games lost by Djokovic, the second most by the winner of a major final in the Open Era. Federer's 39 games dropped against Andy Roddick en route to winning Wimbledon in 2009 is the most.

25

The number of games played in the fifth set, making it the second most in a Grand Slam final in the Open Era. It's worth noting that with the introduction of the tiebreak at 12-12 in the fifth set at Wimbledon this year, 25 games is the maximum possible. And that the match is the first instance of the fifth-set tiebreak coming into play.

The 30 games in the 2009 Wimbledon final, which was won 16-14 by Federer, is the highest. The next highest is 16 games, with Nadal beating Federer 9-7 in the 2008 Wimbledon final and Goran Ivanisevic defeating Patrick Rafter 9-7 in the 2001 Wimbledon final.

4

The difference between the number of games won by Federer (36) and Djokovic (32), making it the largest differential of games won by the loser of a Grand Slam final, among men and women, in the Open Era. Martina Navratilova won three games more than Hana Mandlikova and Tracy Austin in losing the 1985 US Open and 1981 US Open finals, respectively. Andrei Medvedev won two games more than Andre Agassi in the 1999 French Open final.

4 hours, 55 minutes

The duration of the match, making it the longest singles final in Wimbledon history. Federer has featured in all three, his loss to Nadal in the four-hour, 48-minute 2008 final in second place and his win over Roddick in the four-hour, 18-minute 2009 final in third place.

32 years, 53 days

Djokovic's age as of the last day of the tournament, making him the second-oldest man in the Open Era to win Wimbledon. Federer was 35 years, 342 days when he won the title in 2017.

(Statistics courtesy of ESPN's Stats & Information Group)