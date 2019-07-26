No. 1 seed Thiem upset in Hamburg quarterfinal

HAMBURG, Germany -- Top-seeded Dominic Thiem was upset by Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open, losing 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5) on Friday.

Rublev, 21, who beat a top-10 player for only the second time, recovered from two breaks in the first set to eliminate the two-time French Open finalist.

The 78th-ranked Rublev will next face either third-seeded Fabio Fognini or Pablo Carreno Busta.

Second-seeded Alexander Zverev survived a scare before rallying to beat Filip Krajinovic 2-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Krajinovic was a set and a break up and serving for the match before Zverev recovered, breaking back with a backhand down the line, much to the delight of his home crowd.

The German never looked back and went on to win 91% of his first-serve points in the decider to set up a semifinal against defending champion Nikoloz Basilashvili, after the fourth-seeded Georgian beat Jeremy Chardy 6-2, 6-3.

Zverev is playing at his home ATP 500 tournament for the first time since 2016, when he exited in the first round.