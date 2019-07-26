        <
        >

          No. 1 seed Thiem upset in Hamburg quarterfinal

          Two-time French Open runner-up Dominic Thiem is out of the Hamburg Open after losing in the semifinal to 21-year-old Andrey Rublev. Daniel Bockwoldt/picture alliance via Getty Images
          12:56 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          HAMBURG, Germany -- Top-seeded Dominic Thiem was upset by Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open, losing 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5) on Friday.

          Rublev, 21, who beat a top-10 player for only the second time, recovered from two breaks in the first set to eliminate the two-time French Open finalist.

          The 78th-ranked Rublev will next face either third-seeded Fabio Fognini or Pablo Carreno Busta.

          Second-seeded Alexander Zverev survived a scare before rallying to beat Filip Krajinovic 2-6, 7-5, 6-2.

          Krajinovic was a set and a break up and serving for the match before Zverev recovered, breaking back with a backhand down the line, much to the delight of his home crowd.

          The German never looked back and went on to win 91% of his first-serve points in the decider to set up a semifinal against defending champion Nikoloz Basilashvili, after the fourth-seeded Georgian beat Jeremy Chardy 6-2, 6-3.

          Zverev is playing at his home ATP 500 tournament for the first time since 2016, when he exited in the first round.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices