Zverev stunned by Basilashvili in Hamburg epic

Defending champion Nikoloz Basilashvili saved two match points against Alexander Zverev before battling past the German 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (5) to reach the final of the Hamburg European Open on Saturday.

Basilashvili was staring at defeat while trailing 3-5 in the third set but the 27-year-old dug deep to deny local favourite Zverev and stay on course for a third career ATP title.

In Sunday's title clash, the fourth-seeded Georgian takes on Russian Andrey Rublev who beat Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 in the other semifinal at the Rothenbaum Tennis Centre.

"It was a tough match, a tight match. There were a lot of ups and downs... I was emotional on court but I was able to finish it in the tiebreak and I'm really happy about that," Basilashvili said in a courtside interview.

Asked if he played his best tennis under pressure, he added: "It depends on the pressure. If it's a little bit of pressure I play good. Today I was extremely tired in the tiebreak but I went for my shots and they all went in.

"It's good that I've managed to reach back-to-back finals. Hopefully I can get some rest and prepare for it."

Basilashvili, who won his first title in Hamburg last year, saved 16 of the 20 break points he faced against world No. 5 Zverev and converted four to seal the match in a little over three hours.

The world No. 16 trailed 2-5 in the final-set tiebreak after rallying back into the match, but held his nerve for only his second win over a player ranked in the top five.