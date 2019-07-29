Teen star Gauff earns spot in Citi Open main draw

Teenager Coco Gauff earned a spot in the main draw of the Citi Open on Sunday, beating Japan's Hiroko Kuwata 6-1, 6-2 in the final round of qualifying.

Gauff will face Kazakhstan's Zarina Diyas in the tournament's first round Tuesday in Washington.

The 15-year-old American was the youngest player to qualify for Wimbledon earlier this summer. She beat Venus Williams on the way to reaching the fourth round at the All England Club before losing to eventual champion Simona Halep.

Gauff ranked 313th in the world before Wimbledon and is now No. 143.

