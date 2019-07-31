Tsitsipas-Zverev could become the next great rivalry in tennis

Stefanos Tsitsipas sent shock waves through the tennis world on the evening of Jan. 20 at the Australian Open. Just 20 years old, Tsitsipas met defending champ and international idol Roger Federer in a fourth-round match and, four sets and three tiebreakers later, found himself the winner.

The following day, Alexander Zverev, then just 21, lost in the fourth round to Milos Raonic. After the loss, Zverev was asked by a reporter if he and his equally young peers track each others' progress. It would be only natural, given how heavily the ATP Tour has invested in promoting Zverev and his cohorts under the #NextGenATP banner.

"I don't do that too much," replied Zverev, who had been the shining star of that Next Gen campaign since its inception, bolting to No. 4 in the world rankings at age 20. "I was happy for Foe (Frances Tiafoe), that he made his first quarter (Tiafoe won his own fourth-round match the same day as Tsitsipas). ... I'm happy that the other young guys are doing well, as well. You know, just all of their first quarters, as well. Nothing but the best for them."

Conspicuous by omission: mention of Tsitsipas, or his epic victory. It did not seem accidental.

Zverev and Tsitsipas have a frosty relationship. As Tsitsipas told reporters in Toronto almost exactly a year ago after a win over Zverev: "The relationship is OK. There is not ... I mean, it's all right. It's not too bad. It's not too good. It's balanced. I have good friends, but most of my friends on tour are not Next Gen players."

The cool attitudes should come as no surprise. Zverev vs. Tsitsipas is the rivalry-in-waiting and, potentially, a looming struggle for dominance in the men's game. But at the moment, their personal competition is still a well-kept secret, a rivalry that can't get adequate room to breathe and grow because of three other fellas named Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. The trivalry of that trio is now in its second decade. They are among the greatest, if not indeed the greatest, players ever to swing a racket. Their efforts suck up all the oxygen that would nourish other struggles.

But all the raw material for a rivalry of historic proportions exists in the Tsitsipas-Zverev matchup.

"Tsitsipas is a good match for Zverev," ESPN analyst Brad Gilbert said during a recent conference call. "He's 6-foot-4 (just two inches shorter than Zverev), and he's unbelievably athletic. He plays great defense. I like his ability to finish at the net. After Zverev, he's the best that's 23, 24 and under at the moment. He will compete to win Slams."

If the past year is any indication, Tsitsipas will not only vie with Zverev for big titles but morph from his foil into Zverev's nemesis. The Greek player began 2019 ranked No. 15 to Zverev's No. 4. But thanks largely to an Australian Open semifinal and finals in Marseilles (a win), Dubai (loss), Estoril (win) and Madrid (loss), Tsitsipas was ranked No. 6 by the French Open -- one spot behind Zverev.

Meanwhile, the lanky Zverev has struggled this year, partly due to distractions that include a bitter legal battle with a former manager and a somewhat uneasy relationship with his new "supercoach," Ivan Lendl -- a partnership that ended when Lendl promptly called it quits last week, saying in a statement, "[Zverev] has some off-court issues that make it difficult to work in a way that is consistent with my philosophy."

The challenge posed by Tsitsipas has to be unnerving for Zverev. Tsitsipas is 16 months younger, at a time of life and career when the difference can represent a significant fund of maturity and experience. Tsitsipas was still just 19 when the two met for the first time in the ATP tournament in Washington last August. Zverev laid on a 90-minute lesson, winning 6-2, 6-4, then generously said: "Stefanos is somebody who plays amazing tennis. He has huge potential. It's going to be interesting to see where else we'll play each other and how many more times we'll play."

Zverev didn't have to wait long for an answer to his questions. The men played again just a week later at the Canada Masters in Toronto. Tsitsipas, ranked No. 27, shocked Zverev -- then a career-high No. 3 -- in three sets. Zverev didn't handle the loss well.

"I don't think today he played that well," the German told reporters after failing to close out the match despite leading 6-3, 5-3. "I think the match was absolutely pathetic on all levels. I mean, I'm very honest with you guys. I always say when the opponent plays better."

Alexander Zverev has an explosive game and excellent mobility for a big man. Susan Mullane/USA TODAY Sports

Tsitsipas' reply? "[The match] was all right. People seemed to love it, love the show and everything. I would say I played more clever this time. I kind of fooled him when I was on the court and did some things that he didn't expect me to do."

Since then, the two have circled each other gingerly, like dogs with their guard hairs up. Their next and only other meeting was a quarterfinal clash on the red clay at the Madrid Open, where Zverev was the defending champ, in May.

After a pair of holds to open the match, Zverev was issued a code violation for taking too much time before serving. He argued that he had been ready on time but Tsitsipas, who was busy toweling off, kept him waiting too long. The chair umpire insisted that Zverev still had a good 10 seconds left after Tsitsipas quit the towel and denied his appeal. Zverev called the ATP supervisor, who upheld the chair umpire's decision. Fed up with the delay, the restless crowd showered Zverev with boos.

Tsitsipas won that match in three sets to improve his record against Zverev to 2-1. "He's playing very good," Zverev admitted in his postmatch interview. "He's obviously improved a lot. His serve is very, very good -- I was surprised today."

The key to Tsitsipas' success against Zverev also looks a lot like the key to Zverev's unsatisfying record in best-of-five matches at Grand Slam events. Tsitsipas told the media how he likes to play the key points that can make all the difference in a match.

"I'm aggressive and I'm secure at the same time," he said. "And it feels like I'm never losing it. I'm always there. It doesn't matter what the score. I'm always going to attack. I'm always going to go to the ball, maybe even approach after my shot."

Zverev isn't quite as opportunistic and eager, but his mobility is excellent for a big man. His game is explosive, grounded in the commanding serve and a seamless backhand usually, but not always, hit with two hands on the stick. But Zverev has a tendency to get upset with himself, or discouraged. He takes his foot off the gas or gets sloppy, which is one reason his results at the majors, where the matches are best-of-five sets and often characterized by shifts of momentum, have been tepid.

As Chris Evert said when asked what Zverev needs to do to improve at Grand Slams, "I think it's that mental attitude. I think he gets down on himself. He gets emotional. And I think it does affect his play. I'm all for showing your emotions if you can forget about it when you're going to the next point, but I think he carries it with him."

That's another area where Zverev and Tsitsipas are fundamentally different. Tsitsipas is passionate, with healthy self-regard and the ability to use his emotions to lift his game. Zverev is a more rational individual, less seductive as far as the public goes. He can be sarcastic and curt, where Tsitsipas proudly wears his heart on his sleeve. The crowds eat that up, and Tsitsipas laps up their favor.

"People were cheering my name and they were very full of joy watching me play, and that gives me extra motivation," Tsitsipas said of the fans in Madrid during his match with Zverev. "People are enjoying it. I'm enjoying it. It feels like a really nice atmosphere. ... I'm really glad people support me, and that people love my game."

The atmosphere was similar during the previous meeting of the budding rivals, in Toronto last summer. There, too, swashbuckling Tsitsipas generated greater fan fervor than the more reserved Zverev. Late in his postmatch news conference after that loss, Zverev was asked to comment on the effect of the crowd's support for Tsitsipas.

"It was great," Zverev said, rising from his chair, heading for the door. "I was very happy for him. Thanks."

If Zverev can banish the distractions that plague him, this has the makings of a terrific rivalry. If only three guys who will go unnamed would just get out of the way.