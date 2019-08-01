        <
          McNally, 17, reaches Citi Open quarterfinals

          7:00 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          WASHINGTON -- Teenage qualifier Caty McNally has reached the quarterfinals of the Citi Open.

          The 17-year-old beat fellow American Christina McHale 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 on Thursday. McNally hadn't won a main draw WTA match until this week.

          The women's field has opened up after top-seeded Sloane Stephens and Wimbledon breakout star Coco Gauff were knocked out. Also on Thursday, Italy's Camila Giorgi rallied to beat Sweden's Rebecca Peterson 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

          On the men's side, sixth-seeded Marin Cilic topped ninth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 6-4 and could next face Nick Kyrgios. Britain's Kyle Edmund came back to beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to move on.

          Top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas can book his spot in the quarterfinals by beating Jordan Thompson later Thursday night. Fifth-seeded American John Isner is in action against Benoit Paire.

