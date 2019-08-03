Gauff-McNally win 1st pro tourney as doubles team

WASHINGTON -- American teens Coco Gauff and Caty McNally won their first pro tournament as a doubles team by beating the fourth-seeded duo of Maria Sanchez and Fanny Stollar 6-2, 6-2 in the Citi Open final Saturday.

"For both of us," Gauff said, "it means a lot."

Gauff, a 15-year-old from Florida, and McNally, a 17-year-old from Ohio, decided to team up for the hard-court tournament in the nation's capital only right before the deadline for entering the field.

"It was pretty much a last-minute thing," McNally said.

They also won the junior doubles title at last year's US Open.

Gauff shot to fame with a breakthrough performance at Wimbledon last month, becoming the youngest player to get into the main draw at the All England Club via qualifying, then upsetting five-time champion Venus Williams along the way to reaching the fourth round. Gauff's magical run ended with a loss to eventual champion Simona Halep.

Coco Gauff, right, slaps hands with Caty McNally on Saturday on the way to wining the doubles championship over Anna Kalinskaya and Miyu Kato at the Citi Open. AP Photo/Nick Wass

McNally's impressive showing in Washington included a run to the semifinals in singles -- but that's where it ended for her in that event Saturday with a 7-6 (5), 6-2 loss to Camila Giorgi of Italy. That came before McNally joined Gauff for the doubles final.

In her seventh career WTA final, Giorgi will face Jessica Pegula of the U.S.

The 79th-ranked Pegula, whose parents own the NFL's Buffalo Bills and NHL's Buffalo Sabres, advanced to her second final by beating qualifier Anna Kalinskaya of Russia 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.In the first men's semifinal Saturday night, Nick Kyrgios beat top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7) and will face No. 3 seed Daniil Medvedev, who advanced with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Peter Gojowczyk.

Raven Klaasen and Michael Venus will face Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau in the men's doubles final Sunday.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.