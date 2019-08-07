        <
          Defending champ Nadal wins Rogers Cup opener

          5:25 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          MONTREAL -- Top-seeded Rafael Nadal opened his Rogers Cup title defense Wednesday, beating England's Daniel Evans 7-6 (6), 6-4 in a second-round match delayed by rain three times.

          After rain delays of six and 30 minutes, Nadal fought off two set points in the first-set tiebreaker. Play was stopped for 1 hour, 56 minutes with Nadal leading 2-0 in the second set.

          The 33-year-old Spanish star is a four-time Rogers Cup champion.

          Also, 14th seeded Marin Cilic of Croatia advanced to the third round with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Australia's John Millman.

