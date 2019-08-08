AITA to seek neutral venue for India-Pakistan Davis Cup tie, PTF says nothing has changed

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) is likely to write to the International Tennis Federation (ITF) requesting for next month's Davis Cup tie to be shifted out of Pakistan and played at a neutral venue instead.

Pakistan is scheduled to host India in the Asia/Oceania Group I September 14-15 tie for the first time in 55 years. The winning side will find a place in the World Group playoffs.

In the changed political climate following the scrapping of Article 370, which stripped Kashmir of its special status, security concerns now stand heightened. Both countries have played each other on six occasions at the Davis Cup with Pakistan hosting the tie twice, India three times and one tie, in 1973, being hosted at a neutral venue, Kuala Lumpur. The last time India played Pakistan in a Davis Cup tie was at the Brabourne stadium in 2006. India has won all six ties.

It is understood that AITA is waiting for a clearer picture on the scenario and will not want to jump to a forfeit and invite a sanction. The national tennis body may write to the ITF in a few days seeking a "review" of the situation with regard to Pakistan hosting the tie. They will also seek the government's view on the matter since diplomatic relations are currently strained. If the Indian government refuses to allow its players to travel to Pakistan, the ITF will then seek an explanation from the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF).

On its part, PTF says it's "too early" to think of shifting the tie to a neutral venue. "Look, nothing has changed on our side," general secretary Col Gul Rehman told ESPN. "We're the hosts of the tie and things stand as they were planned as of now. Neither has anyone has approached us on the matter nor are we planning to pull out of the tie. Playing at a neutral venue shouldn't even be a question right now."

In April 2017, Hong Kong had refused to travel to Pakistan for the Asia/Oceania Group II second round tie citing security fears. The Davis Cup Committee had approved arrangements for Pakistan to host the tie, after they had successfully hosted Iran in February that year. The matter was referred to an Internal Adjudication Panel, which concluded that Hong Kong was in breach of Davis Cup regulations, awarding Pakistan a passage into the third round while Hong Kong was to stay put in Group II in 2018.

Pakistan has hosted four Davis Cup ties since February 2017 -- against Uzbekistan, Korea Republic, Thailand and Iran.

Until the Kashmir development two days ago, the tie appeared well on course. PTF had promised "full security and memorable hospitality" to the visiting Indian members and was even looking to extend an invitation to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to watch the tie.

The Indian cricket team last toured Pakistan for the Asia Cup in June 2008 and following the Mumbai terror attacks later that year no Indian team across sport has travelled to the neighbouring country.