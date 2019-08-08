        <
        >

          Khachanov turns back local teen Auger-Aliassime

          5:16 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          MONTREAL -- Sixth-seeded Karen Khachanov of Russia beat Montreal teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-7 (7), 7-5, 6-3 on Thursday in the Rogers Cup at windy and raucous IGA Stadium.

          Celebrating his 19th birthday, Auger-Aliassime was undone by 12 double faults and a series of mistakes. After the match, the crowd sang "Happy Birthday" to Auger-Aliassime while a video featuring fellow pros also passing on their greetings played on the big screens.

          Khachanov set up a quarterfinal match against third-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany, a 7-5, 5-7, 7-6 (5) winner over Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili.

          Top-seeded Rafael Nadal faced Argentina's Guido Pella in a night match.

          Second-seeded Dominic Thiem of Austria beat Marin Cilic of Croatoa 7-6 (7), 6-4. Coming off a victory on clay in Austria for his third title of the year, Thiem will face eighth-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia, a 6-3, 6-3 winner over Cristian Garin of Chile.

