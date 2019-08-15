After Benjamin Prelvukaj, an Albanian from Montenegro, immigrated to New York in 2000, he waited tables as a way to pay for college. Now he oversees a six-restaurant empire, as well as a new pop-up location in the Champions Grill at the U.S. Open. The Novak Djokovic fan dishes on his game plan for Flushing's grand slam.

Crab Cakes & Creamed Spinach | Arthur Ashe Stadium | Cost: $29 (crab), $15 (spinach) | Calories: 400 (Crab), 250 (spinach)

ESPN: Why serve seafood at a sporting event?

Crab cakes are a classic American dish. They're easy to prepare, easy to eat and fans love them.

ESPN: Why is spinach a sought-after side?

We don't use heavy cream in our spinach like most restaurants. Our chef makes stew beforehand, and we use the [broth] with the spinach.

ESPN: Your crab cakes bring the heat! Worcestershire sauce and Tabasco?

People like a kick. Jumbo lump crabmeat, a little spice and lemon juice? You have a deal.

Christopher Testani for ESPN

The Honey Deuce

1 1/2 parts grey goose vodka

3 parts fresh lemonade

1/2 part raspberry liqueur

3 honeydew melon balls for garnish

Chill a Collins glass by placing it in the refrigerator or freezer, or by filling it with cold water for five minutes. When glass is sufficiently chilled, fill it with ice. Measure and add Grey Goose vodka, then top off with fresh lemonade. Measure and add raspberry liqueur. Stir. Garnish with a skewer of three frozen honeydew melon balls.

To prepare melon balls, place honeydew melon in the freezer until firm, then use a melon baller to scoop out the fruit.